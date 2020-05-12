COVID-19 clinical trial enrollment underway in Columbus

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

Enrollment for two COVID-19 clinical trials is opening in Columbus, Georgia. The two single visit, outpatient studies conducted by researchers at IACT Health, require only a single blood draw and nasal swab.

IACT Health is looking for up to 300 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. Patients will receive a $50 gift card for participating.

The goal of the trials is to learn more about how the human body forms an immunity to the virus and at what point patients are no longer contagious.

“The world is racing to learn more about COVID-19 and the virus that creates it. This disease is causing illness and death in ways that we have never seen before. Research is need immediately so that we learn what is necessary to save lives, create cures for those who are infected, and prevent others from becoming infected. IACT Health is ready to begin all this research,” stated Dr. Jeffrey Kingsley, CEO of IACT Health.

IACT Health has several more COVID-19 related clinical trials on the horizon.

For more information on IACT Health: https://www.iacthealth.com