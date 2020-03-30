COVID-19 deaths increase to seven at EAMC, 51 receiving treatment



LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Another COVID-19 related death is being reported out of East Alabama Medical Center bringing the number to seven people who have passed away from the virus. Five are from Chambers County, two are from Lee County.

51 people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections are in being treated in the hospital.

Meanwhile, EAMC will not be releasing specific information regarding the patients at this time. News 3 is reaching out to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris to see if he will be sharing ages as well as underlying medical conditions – if any – associated with the deaths.

Monday afternoon, EAMC released the following update:

IN THE HOSPITAL

20 – the # of patients currently hospitalized at EAMC with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

7 – the # of patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 who have been discharged.

31 – the # of patients currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.

25 – the # of patients currently hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19, but have since received a negative test result.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by county in EAMC immediate service area

Lee County – 71 (2 deaths)

Chambers County – 33 (5 deaths)

Tallapoosa County – 13

Bullock County – 3

Clay County – 2

Randolph County – 2

Russell County – 1

EAMC COVID-19 Testing Statistics

1215 – the # of COVID-19 tests submitted by EAMC

809 – the # of COVID-19 tests that were NEGATIVE

294 – the # of COVID-19 tests that are pending results

18.6 – the percentage of tests submitted by EAMC in Alabama (1215 out of 6531)

9.7 – the percentage of EAMC test kits that have tested positive

“We are only able to release our information in aggregate. To release individual information, or information that might lead to the identification of an individual, would breach HIPAA laws. Regardless of age and other patient information, it’s important that everyone take this virus seriously. Even though a healthy person could perhaps only have mild symptoms if they contract the virus, they could pass it on to a person whose body may not be able to fight it off. Plus, the longer COVID continues to be passed around—even among otherwise healthy people—the longer we all have to shelter at home, miss out on activities and have businesses suffer, said EAMC’s John Atkinson.

EAMC’s Approach to Flattening the Curve

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that EAMC has reported in recent days may seem high compared to other parts of the state. However, it’s important to remember that EAMC began testing earlier than many other areas of the state and currently accounts for almost 20 percent of all testing in Alabama. Also, spring break for Auburn University and Auburn City Schools occurred early in the month before travel restrictions were put in place. Due to careful planning and preparation by EAMC’s leadership—and with guidance from Ricardo Maldonado, infectious disease specialist and Brooke Bailey, Infection Prevention director—EAMC organized its 528-SICK call center and drive through testing site before the first case was announced for Lee County. EAMC’s aggressive approach to stopping the spread of the virus includes implementation of a no-visitor policy prior to the state mandate, implementation of daily screenings of all EAMC employees, pleas to the community to shelter in place, and many other clinical preparations behind the scenes. These COVID-19 plans have been in place for weeks to ensure that EAMC is doing everything possible to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the virus in the community. EAMC’s comprehensive team of highly trained physicians and nursing staff, along with hospital leadership, were able to quickly implement strategies and contingency plans that other hospitals are now using as a guide.

Park and Pray

Park and Pray, a show of support for EAMC that was organized by community members last week, is taking place through Wednesday. Participants have been parking their cars on the 4th floor of the EAMC parking deck and praying for our staff during shift changes (7 – 7:30 a.m. and p.m.). After praying for 30 minutes, they begin flashing their headlights at the hospital at 7:30 a.m. and p.m. This outpouring of love and support is greatly appreciated by everyone at EAMC. Hospital officials, do however, ask that participants please remain in their car during the entire time, and continue social distancing with anyone else in your car. Thank you for your continued support of EAMC during this challenging time.

Update on Supplies and How to Donate

We are thankful to Auburn University and local businesses that have generously donated needed supplies and equipment. While we are currently stable in the number of ventilators, supplies, and other equipment, we still could use help with certain items. Businesses with access to the items listed below who wish to donate them may bring them to the collection site outside of EAMC’s Main Lobby between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each weekday. An EAMC representative will be there to collect the supplies.

Isolation gowns: non-sterile, impervious

Masks: surgical, procedure, ear loop, ear loop with face shield, or fog-free procedure mask

Latex gloves: exam, nitrile or chemo

Hand sanitizer: 70% ethyl alcohol

Shelter in Place at Home – Now More Than Ever

For weeks, EAMC has encouraged sheltering in place at home as the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have reached out to community leaders, city officials and the media to help share this important message. Unfortunately, there are still groups gathering, children playing in neighborhood parks, dinner parties, bible studies and other similar events. These gatherings are part of our everyday life, and may seem harmless, but continuing to participate in such events will allow COVID-19 to spread further throughout our community and infect the most vulnerable among us. While there is not yet a mandate from the state to shelter in place, EAMC asks area residents to shelter in place at home. That means staying at home with immediate family members only and not leaving your home except for essential activities such as food, medical care, or work. When you do venture out, you should maintain a 6-foot distance from other people, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds each time, and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.

528-SICK Hotline

Hours for our 334-528-SICK screening hotline are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Specimen collection will continue daily at HealthPlus and at EAMC-Lanier, but is based on available supplies. As a reminder, appointments can only be made through the 334-528-SICK hotline. For more information about when to seek screening, visit eamc.org/coronavirus.