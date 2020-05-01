COVID-19 leads to creative therapy

Health care providers have had to get creative as they seek to follow guidelines to protect their patients and their staff from COVID-19.

6 year old Wyatt Carraway was diagnosed with mental delays. His occupational therapy did not stop when the Coronavirus shut down the Columbus. His mom Kaley says the coronavirus made things chaotic for Wyatt but his therapists found a way to keep him connected and focused.

“For Wyatt changes in his schedule because he thrives off of consistency are very difficult. Being able to see his therapist during normal visits is a huge blessing,”said Kaley Carraway.

Doctor Robbin and Jewell Rowell own and provide therapy services at R and R Rehabilitation. Jewell Rowell says the patients support this new normal.

“In a lot of ways it’s much easier for them. So we’ve been able to increase their sessions from maybe one a week to twice a week to three times a week because they have not been able to get out,” said Jewell Rowell, a Speech Therapist and Co-owner of R & R Rehabilitation.

And being in their own functional environment has its advantages for the patients.

“So we’re doing therapy in their environment with their toys. So if you don’t have toys pull out your pots and pans,” said Jewell Rowell.

Their patient load of those actually coming into the building has decreased by 70 to 80 percent. But they’ve been able to continue treating them. For Dr. Robbin Rowell, who served 24 years in the military, telemedicine is nothing new. It’s how he treated soldiers in 1995-96 in the Balkans.

“In order to treat some of our physical therapy patients we used the telemedicine. Of course the cameras were so big back then and we never imagined we could do it on the phone or Ipad but today we are able to do that,” said Dr. Robbin Rowell, Physical Therapist and Co-owner of R & R Rehabilitation.

And Kaley Carraway is grateful.

“As far as last week we used tin foil so it was amazing. Just for the things that they’re able to come up with for therapy services,” said Kaley Carraway.

For the R & R Rehabilitation Medicare patients and those whose insurance will not cover the cost of telemedicine, the services are free.