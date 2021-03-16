 

COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Wednesday at DPH/City clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The city of Columbus, the Georgia Department of Public Health, and Piedmont Columbus Regional had appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine available.

The appointments are for Wednesday only at a site on the Piedmont Midtown campus. As of 9 a.m., less than 200 of the 500 available slots had been filled.

To see the registration page, click here.

This is site is not connected to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency drive-through site at the Civic Center. That site opens Wednesday. It will operate Monday-Friday, giving 1,100 or more shots a day.

To register for the GEMA site, click here.

