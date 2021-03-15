COVID brings Oklahoma nurse to Columbus as mass vaccination clinic set to open

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – They are two days away from opening a Georgia Emergency Management Agency mass-vaccination clinic at the Columbus Civic.

And people from throughout Georgia and the Southeast are coming into Muscogee County to staff this clinic that is operated by GEMA and funded by FEMA.

WRBL News 3 met a nurse from Oklahoma with a story that stretches the year-long COVID crisis.

John Westlake is the clinical site lead for the Columbus mass clinic. While Westlake may be new to Columbus – he’s never been in Georgia or Alabama – he is not new to this year-long pandemic.

“I started a COVID field hospital about May,” he said. “So, we were already in the full swing of it. I was also working as a nurse, dealing with COVID patients.”

That was a 125-bed hospital set up by the Army Corps of Engineers in Porterville, Calif.

His work in Columbus is not only on the opposite end of the country – he’s hopes it’s on the back end of this COVID crisis.

“We took care of any and all patients, the majority of them were nursing homes or developmentally disabled who needed assistance who needed a place to go,” Westlake said. “And then take it from that aspect to where we are not, it’s one big full circle.”

Columbus Councilor Pops Barnes is just glad that Westlake and his team of about 30 nurses are here to do the vaccinating day in and day out. And he told them so, Monday afternoon as several government officials toured the clinic in advance of Wednesday morning’s scheduled opening.

“This is life or death – as you very well know,” he told the nurses.

Barnes is a retired Army nurse, and he knows this drill well.

“That’s one of the reasons I stayed in the military for over 20 years,” Barnes said. “When Americans are faced with a problem, Americans close ranks and we make it happen. And it makes my heart feel so good to see so many of these individuals coming here to vaccinate the citizens of Columbus.”

The clinic is GEMA operated and FEMA backed. There will be up to 150 staff on site giving 1,100 shots per day initially.

That could ramp up significantly as more vaccine becomes available. This clinic is similar to the layout of ones operated by the Georgia Department of Public Health and the city at the Civic Center.

But it’s also different, Dr. Beverly Townsend, the West Central Georgia Health District director, noted.

“We did a lot with a little bit,” Townsend said. “This operation is much more on a grander scale and lots more resources make that possible.”

The clinic opens Wednesday morning at 8. And will run 8-5, Monday through Friday until further notice.

You can sign up for the appointment-only clinic at my-vaccine-Georgia.com

“I see us within a few weeks, based on staffing, based on the availability of vaccines and the needs from the governor and our agency, I could see us possibly ramping up to 2,500 to 3,000 a day,” said Jason Ritter, the GEMA, Area 4 field coordinator.