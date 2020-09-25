COVID testing, flu shots, census completion under one roof

The Columbus Civic Center will host “Road to Recovery” Saturday, September 26.

The event is a collaboration between the City of Columbus, the West Central Health District, Southern Economic Advancement Project, and Fair Count.

Participants can complete their 2020 Census, be tested for COVID-19  and receive a flu shot all for free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be practiced. Participants are asked to wear masks.

With Muscogee County facing a serious undercount in the 2020 Census, event organizers joined together to make available three critical tools for getting local communities on the ‘road to recovery’ from the pandemic: A fair and accurate 2020 Census, free COVID-19 testing, and free flu shots.

“The road to recovery may be long, but we will get there,” said Fair Count Program Director Ed Reed. “And when we do, we’ll need to return to fully-funded school programs for all children, a healthcare system that can serve the needs of its community and an economy that works for everyone. A fair and accurate 2020 Census is the first step to ensuring the next decade can meet the needs of communities.”

Participants are encouraged to RSVP HERE to receive email reminders about the event.

