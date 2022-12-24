COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has confirmed their is a death investigation on 29th Street near 9th Avenue in Columbus.
The crime scene is near the North Recreation Center and 29th street gym.
Over a dozen markers can be seen in the area. Multiple officers from the CPD are on the scene as well as Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison.
News 3 has a reporter on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation, stick with News 3 on air and online as we learn more details.