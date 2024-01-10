COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department added some new faces to their force, allowing more uniformed officers to patrol the streets.

The department hired 14 civilians – 12 of which are working in the Bureau of Investigative Services.

Now we do have three crime scene investigators that they’re civilians. They’re in the process of being trained currently. In a few more weeks, they’re going to be released by themselves in the field to do the same thing that our regular crime scene investigators do now. Capt. Matt Blackstock, CPD Bureau of Investigative Services

Civilian crime scene investigators will collect and process evidence just like a regular crime scene investigator, however they will not be armed. Other civilian positions include crime center analysts and digital forensic analysts. These employees comb through digital information that can be helpful to detectives working on various cases.

Captain Matt Blackstock with CPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services, says filling these positions helps to address a nationwide issue.

It basically helps police departments that are limited on resources with hiring numbers, maximize their efforts in crime fighting, and be able to put more people on the street. Capt. Matt Blackstock, CPD Bureau of Investigative Services

In an effort to combat the nationwide police shortage, Capt. Blackstock says the department is always looking to expand and hire more civilians in order to support the officers out in the field.