CPD hosts clothing drive for Forrest Road Elementary kids

The Columbus Police Department is doing its part to keep some kids in need warm this winter season.

Police say, about 30 percent of students at Forrest Road Elementary have to come to school with nothing to keep them warm on very cold days.

They say, they’re encouraging the public to go shopping or even take a look in their closets, for coats, scarves, hats, mittens and more to give to the children who can use it the most.

CPD is partners in education with the elementary school. Police say the deadline to donate is February First. The kids in need range from ages 5 to 10, boys and girls.

The places to donate are: The Public Safety Building, any of the precincts and fire stations.

Just be sure to let it be known, you’re dropping off warm clothes for the children in need at Forrest Road Elementary.