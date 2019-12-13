CPD looking for missing woman, Sharon Still Lyons

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Sharon Still Lyons, age 57, was last seen in the area of East Lake Drive between Monday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 5.

At the time she was last seen, Lyons was wearing gray pants, a maroon shirt with Trojans written on the front, and a white baseball cap.

Lyons’ hair is very short, but she wears long braids, or a long wig, according to officials.

Lyons is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pound. She has brown eyes and black hair. She also has a gap in her front teeth.

Lyons was last seen driving a gray 2006 Toyota 4 -Runner. The SUV has a Georgia license plate bearing the number PFM 6542.

Anyone with information on Sharon Still Lyons’ whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.