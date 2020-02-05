CPD looking to identified suspect connected to stolen vehicle case

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they believe to be connected to vehicle thefts.

Investigators say the man seen in this photo is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident that happened at 535 Chandler Drive. A vehicle was taken from the location, according to investigators.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of this individual should contact Corporal J. Haynes at (706) 225-4325. You may also message the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit Facebook page with information.