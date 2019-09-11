CPD looking to identify theft suspects

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is trying to identify a pair of suspects wanted in connection to a business theft.

Investigators say the theft happened on Saturday, September 7 at Davis Electric on 38th Street. Police shared a video of the two male suspects on their Facebook page.

In the video, the two men are seen approaching the business and quickly hiding as a vehicle passes by on the street. It is believed the men were driving a white Ford Ranger at the time of the theft.

If you have any information please contact Detective Virginia Duncan at 706-225-4242 or vduncan@columbusga.org. You can also send a message to the Columbus Police Property Crimes Unit on Facebook.