CPD make second arrest in Rigdon Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police have made a second arrest in the Brandon Scott murder.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Anthony Washington in connection to the July 7th Rigdon Road shooting.

As News 3 reported, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered Brandon Scott and Rashaun Howard suffering from gunshot wounds. Both where transported to Midtown Medical Center. Brandon Scott died from the results of his injuries. Howard was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta and survived his wound,s but remains permanently disabled.

One arrest has already been made in this case.

Kendrick Washington’s preliminary hearing will be scheduled for Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.