COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for the Columbus Police Department on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Columbus PD, on Sept. 27, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation on 39th Street near 9th Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana was detected.

Officers detained the three occupants and searched the vehicle.

During the search, the following was found:

97.5 grams of marijuana

5 liquid THC cartridges

Drug related objects (digital scale and bags)

The driver of the vehicle, Deondre L. Snipes, was taken arrested, while the two passengers were released.

Snipes has been charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC)

Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Brake Light Violation.