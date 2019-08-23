CPD need your help locating runaway teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Jesseanah Jones.

Jesseanah was last seen Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the Baymont Inn and Suites located at 5585 Whitesville Road while in DFCS custody.

She was last seen wearing a multi colored head scarf, black shirt, grey jogger pants and pink flip-flops.

If you have any information concerning this runaway teen please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.