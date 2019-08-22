CPD needs your help identifying 3 suspects in armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Property Crimes Unit is asking for your help identifying three suspects in an armed robbery.

The armed robbery occurred back on Friday, August 16 just before 7 p.m. at the Forrest Road Package located in the 5000 block of Forrest Road.

One suspect was described as a light-skinned black man with a short afro wearing sunglasses, camouflaged shorts, a black shirt, armed with a pistol.

The second suspect was a black male approximately 6’0” tall wearing all black with a black mask or bandanna covering his face, armed with a pistol.

The third suspect was only identified as a black male, but was the getaway driver during the incident.

The getaway car is described as an early 2000’s model Ford F-150 maroon or burgundy in color with a crew cab. The truck had tool boxes mounted on the sides of the truck bed.

The vehicle was reportedly loud and had damaged paint.

The Robbery and Assault Unit are looking for witnesses who may have information about the incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Damien Jones at (706) 225-4044 or Detective Joey Austin at (706) 225-4313.