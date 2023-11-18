COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD’s Motor Squad is currently investigating the incident on Whittlesey Boulevard. Police have a portion of Whittlesey Boulevard blocked off between Academy Sports + Outdoors and BMW of Columbus.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

There are no other details available at this time. WRBL News 3 will share more details as they become available.