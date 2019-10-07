CPD searching for missing 17-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the public’s assistance in locating TyKeria Jukes, 17.

Officials say Jukes ran away on Sunday February 24, 2019. She was last seen in the area of Welch Drive in east Columbus. The teen’s mother told police she was seen getting into a silver passenger car with a female that is called “Kia”.

At the time Jukes was last seen, she wearing a red headband, blue jeans, a white jacket, a gray shirt and house shoes. The teen is describes as 5’4” tall and 120 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of TyKeria Jukes, please call the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.