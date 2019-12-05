CPD searching for missing teen, Alaysia Lorden

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) –The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Alaysia Lorden, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8:15 p.m.

At the time Lorden was last seen, she was Burbank Street. A description of her clothing at the time she was last seen is not available.

Lorden styles her hair in an afro (as pictured) or in long skinny braids, according to officials with CPD. She also wears wears dark-rimmed glasses (seen in photo).

Lorden is 5’7” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Alaysia Lorden should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.