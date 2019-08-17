CPD searching for three suspects in armed robbery of Forrest Road Package

Columbus Police are searching for suspects in connection with an armed robbery at Forrest Road Package.

Police say on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m. the Columbus Police Department responded to an armed robbery. The Robbery and Assault Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved.











One suspect was described as a light-skinned black male with a short afro wearing sunglasses, camouflaged shorts, a black shirt, armed with a pistol.

The second suspect was a black male approximately 6’0” tall wearing all black with a black mask or bandanna covering his face, armed with a pistol.

The third suspect was only identified as a black male, but was the getaway driver during the incident.

The vehicle was described as an early 2000’s model Ford F-150 maroon or burgundy in color with a crew cab. The Vehicle had toolboxes mounted on the sides of the truck bed. The vehicle was reportedly loud and had damaged paint.

Additionally, the Robbery and Assault Unit are looking for witnesses who may have information about the incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Joey Austin at (706) 225-4313.