COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” where the number of fatal teen crashes sky rockets.

According to the American Automobile Association, “an average of seven people are killed, a day, in teen driver-related crashes.”

The Columbus Police Department has made an active effort in the community to warn teens of the dangers and seriousness of getting behind the wheel.

CPD’s Crime Prevention Community Relations Unit speaks to local high schools during prom season – showcasing the dangers of driving under the influence. With the use of simulators such as DUI goggles, a student can feel what it’s like to drive impaired.

The Governors Office of Highway Safety is pushing for more people to talk about the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” to save more lives.

“A lot more teen drivers on the roadway because they are out of school and they’re free,” said Sergeant Garrett Williams with CPD’s Traffic Unit. “They’re traveling the roadways a lot more as well as they don’t have as much experience in driving. And when you include things like impairment and such, it increases in accidents and fatalities during that time.”

Sgt. Williams says with active patrolling they hope to keep the number of impaired drivers off the road.

“We have been fortunate both this year and last year not to suffer any fatalities,” said Sgt. Williams. “However, during graduation time, we did suffer two fatalities as well as numerous DUI arrests during that period.”

In Columbus, the number of citations issued by the Columbus Police Department during Memorial Day weekend has increased over the years, with 260 citations issued this year.

