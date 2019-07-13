CPD Special Operations Unit arrest three in prostitution detail

Members of the Columbus Special Operations Unit recently conducted a prostitution detail addressing the complaints surrounding various areas within the city.

In the prostitution investigation, the unit arrested these three women – Tenisha Thomas (prostitution), Virginia Scott (prostitution) and Jazzmen Wolfe (Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution).



The unit focused on areas where the police say they were receiving multiple complaints about individuals that were “walking the streets” of Columbus soliciting various individuals for sexual acts for money or items of value. The Special Operations Unit is responsible for investigating alcohol violations, drug offenses, gambling and prostitution offenses.

They periodically conduct operations to focus on prostitution complaints. This detail took them to locations both in the north and south Columbus: Dawson Street and 28th, Winston Road and Baker Plaza and Ft. Benning Road. They went to other areas where the complaints were in but they were not solicited by prostitutes in those areas.

“Any detail that we focus on prostitution because some of them are not as intense of a detail so we may not run the detail and so we may not run the detail, like this one we may not run the detail.. like this one we worked for maybe three hours on, that’s it and some maybe a day or two long.. so if we are encompassing all of those details, I would say probably 70 percent of the time we make arrest. The other 30 percent no arrest are made,” says Captain Debra Kennedy, of the Columbus Police Department.

Kennedy said they conduct these details all the time. She says the prostitutes don’t normally wear what you think they would wear. They are normally in regular looking clothes like a t-shirt and jeans – normally depending on the season.

She also says that we have no more of a prostitution problem than any other city our size.