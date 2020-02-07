CPD searching for elderly man with dementia

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing elderly man.

Police say 71-year-old Lewis Williams has dementia and is missing. Williams was last seen Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Williams was in the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane.

Police say when he was last seen, he was wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Williams is 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black/ gray hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis Williams should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.