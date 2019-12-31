CR offers advice on keeping gym clothes in tip-top shape

With the new year underway, many of us are hitting the gym as part of our New Year’s Resolutions. It’s great for your body, but all that sweat can mean stinky gym clothes. Consumer Reports reveals some easy ways to keep all that gear looking and smelling great.

You may look great wearing those new workout clothes, but after a few visits to the gym, they might not smell so great! But don’t worry, Consumer Reports says, it’s not you, it’s the fibers in those stretchy moisture-wicking fabrics that hold in the stink!

Find out how Consumer Reports advises you to keep your gym clothes it tip-top shape.