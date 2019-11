TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- The Georgia State Patrol confirms to News 3 a multi-vehicle crash caused traffic delays this morning.

According to GSP, the accident happened near the weigh station along the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in LaGrange.

GSP was not able to tell us about any possible injuries or deaths immediately after we contacted them.

We spoke with GSP shortly after 7:30 this morning, and they say the vehicles involved were cleared from the roadway.