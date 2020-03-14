CreekWood Resources withdraws application for proposed Lee County Quarry

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika and others are no longer battling a proposed rock quarry as Creekwood Resources withdraws its permit and application to ADEM.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Jeffrey Major and CreekWood Resources for withdrawing their application. I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from citizens in Opelika, Auburn, Smith Station and Lee County. Without the support of all involved, we may not have had this outcome,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

The City of Opelika provided the attached letter from Mr. Major.

In addition, the city and the Mayor would like to thank the Opelika City Council, Auburn City Council, Smith Station City Council, Lee County Commission, Opelika Utility Board, Opelika City School Board, and Storybook Farm for being with us through this entire process. A special thanks to Dr. David Bronner, CEO of the Retirement System of Alabama, and Dr. Jay Gogue, President of Auburn University for their support.