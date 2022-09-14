Columbus fire crews are battling a fire at the Buckhead Steak and Wine restaurant in Columbus.
WRBL has a crew on the scene, where flames could be seen from I-185 Wednesday morning.
Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
by: Hannah James
Posted:
Updated:
Columbus fire crews are battling a fire at the Buckhead Steak and Wine restaurant in Columbus.
WRBL has a crew on the scene, where flames could be seen from I-185 Wednesday morning.
Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this developing story.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now