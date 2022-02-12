Crews practice downed aircraft exercise for training in handling emergency scenario

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Friday night, you may have seen emergency vehicles around the Columbus airport or Spencer High School.

First responders from around the Chattahoochee Valley worked together to train for an emergency scenario. Fire crews from Columbus, Fort Benning, and Chattahoochee County practiced a downed aircraft simulation.

The exercise included a mock aircraft crash, a fire, and possible mock causalities.

In the drill, first responders received a simulated distress call from the fake helicopter, before losing contact with air traffic control.

Crews were tasked with finding the helicopter and administering aid.

Captain Charles Herth, with Columbus Fire and EMS, said this is just one of many night exercises the department has planned.

“Aircraft fly at night and Columbus Fire and EMS, along with Fort Benning and the airport, we need to be able to respond in the evening hours just like we do during the daytime hours,” said Herth. “Operating during limited visibility is much different than operating in broad daylight, so we need to be able to light up the scene, we need to be able to make the scene safer for us to respond to appropriately.”

Columbus Fire and EMS will conduct night drills simulating different emergencies every Thursday, in different locations across Columbus.

Those events will be in coordination with other local first responders and Fort Benning officials.