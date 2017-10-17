2 arrested after month long investigation by CPD; $1M worth of cocaine seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A month long investigation results in the arrest of two individuals by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit along with the Special Operations Unit.

49-year-old Kenneth James was arrested for trafficking cocaine and 33-year-old Marcus Marshall was arrested for trafficking cocaine, fleeing to elude police officers, obstruction of a police officer and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Agents seized approximately 26.45 pounds (11.82 kilograms) of powder cocaine with an estimated value of a million dollars.

$24,000 in cash, along with a 2001 Mercedes Benz S-5Z, a 2011 BMW X-5 and four guns were also seized in the investigation.

Both James and Marshall had prior Federal arrests.

A Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Columbus police continue their investigation.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in the investigation.

