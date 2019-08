A Columbus man is behind bars and several charges.

Columbus police say 56-year-old Ira Jacob Frasure was arrested on the follwing charges: rape (felony), burglary (felony) and aggravated Assault (felony).

Police say Frasure will have a Recorder’s Court Hearing Saturday, February 9 at 9 a.m. and will be continued to Tuesday, February 12 at 2 p.m.

This is all the information Columbus police would provide.