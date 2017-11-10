Columbus Police investigate 5 cold cases of missing people

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has formed operation #FindUs and they are currently investigating five cold cases of missing people who’ve vanished for two to thirty years.

61 year old Lorrene Reynolds was last seen on June 26 back in 1985.

83 year old Dale Smith was last seen back in 1987 on May 10th.

56 year old Joe Akridge was last seen on, March 28, 2015.

38 year old Raymond Akins was last seen on January 7, 2013.

The last report of the whereabouts of 61 year old Sue Bacon Turner was in mid-2005.

Most of these cases have received little to no feedback from the community over the years.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately at 706-653-3400 .