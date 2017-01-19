Councilors reauthorize Phenix City’s role in Metro Narcotics Task Force

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City councilors are set to continue the city’s involvement in a multi-agency arm of law enforcement. Wednesday, councilors authorized the new Metro Narcotics Task Force, after newly-elected Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins took office earlier this month.

The task force joins together Phenix City Police, Columbus Police, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Phenix City Police Chief Raymond Smith says the task force develops trust among different law enforcement agencies. In other words, working together prevents confusion when trying to capture criminals in any area the task force covers.

“Criminals don’t know jurisdictional boundaries,” Chief Smith said. “The information and intelligence that comes out of that organization does more than just take narcotics off the street. It really impacts the overall crime throughout the bi-city area, and in Muscogee and Russell and Harris counties.”

The self-funded Metro Narcotics Task Force began in 1989. It is a stand alone agency. The funds that run the organization come from drug, weapon and other seizures made by the task force.