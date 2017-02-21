CPD dispatcher arrested after home sex crimes search

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police confirm members of the sex crimes unit just wrapped up a search warrant against a department dispatcher.

Major Gil Slouchick confirms to a News 3 reporter teams searched the man’s house in the 400 block of 49th Street just after 6 a.m.

Tuesday, February 21, 28-year-old Timothy Turner was arrested by Columbus police on five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Turner will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Thursday, February 23 at 9 a.m.

Homeland Security assisted the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss