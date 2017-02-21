CPD dispatcher arrested after home sex crimes search

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police confirm members of the sex crimes unit just wrapped up a search warrant against a department dispatcher.

Major Gil Slouchick confirms to a News 3 reporter teams searched the man’s house in the 400 block of 49th Street just after 6 a.m.

Tuesday, February 21, 28-year-old Timothy Turner was arrested by Columbus police on five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Turner will have a Recorder’s Court hearing Thursday, February 23 at 9 a.m.

Homeland Security assisted the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit in the investigation.