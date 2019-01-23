CPD looking for suspects in connection with stolen car that caught fire on Lancaster Drive

UPDATE: Columbus police say Elijah Smith has turned himself in.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Columbus Police Department is looking for suspsects in connection with a stolen car that burst into flames on January 15.

The suspects are:

  • 17-year-old Elijah Smith is a black male who appears to be about 175 lbs and 5 feet 4 inches tall.
  • 17-year-old Rakeia Rockail Miller is a black female who appears to be 120 lbs and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They are both considered to be armed and dangerous.

They currently have multiple outstanding arrest warrants for property crimes related offenses. If seen, please contact 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach this individual. If you have information as to his whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 and the Property Crimes Unit at 706-653-3424.

