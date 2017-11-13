DA Slater says new evidence does not trump overwhelming evidence against Gary

COLUMBUS, Ga. — District Attorney Julia Slater responds to a final appeal by Carlton Gary’s lawyers in this 40-year-old case.

Defense attorneys filed an appeal November 1 with the Georgia Supreme Court after a judge ruled that new evidence did not merit a new trial or sentencing in the case.

Slater was give ten days to respond and Monday, the final day of the deadline.

Slater said, “The evidence still overwhelmingly convicts Gary, even taking new evidence into consideration.

Our media partners The Ledger-Enquirer’s Tim Chitwood has been following this long process. He speaks with News 3 to learn what Monday’s outcome could mean going forward.