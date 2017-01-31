Daughters of Marquis Brown remember father one year after his death

A local family is remembering their loved one a year after his death at a popular Columbus night club. As News 3 has reported, 23-year-old Marquis Brown died after getting into a scuffle with a bouncer at Outlaw’s Saloon.

One year later, Brown’s family is still dealing with losing a father and a friend. The family held a balloon release at Trendsetta’s, where Brown worked for some time. Brown’s daughters Karma Jones and Kyleigh Stevenson spoke exclusively to News 3 about how they’re feeling on the anniversary of their father’s passing. They may not remember what happened to their father. But it was their father’s death that brought them and their mothers closer together.

“He’s in the sky with Jesus and God,” three-year-old Kyleigh said. “I want my daddy.”

Beth Jones says the girls must now go through life without a father in their lives, putting additional strain on other family members to fill the void.

“There’s stuff that they need to be able to understand and go through, that a dad should be there do for them,” Jones said. “And it was taken away too soon.”

Jones and Hallie Stevenson both have children by Brown. Both share strong feelings about the suspect arrested in the incident. James Perkins was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Perkins, 49, bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail last March, and is now awaiting a grand jury hearing.

“It’s hard to think about: to know that someone could be released after taking someone’s life,” Jones told News 3.

Stevenson says the charges could have been upgraded to murder. She believes true justice in this case results in Perkins facing extensive time behind bars. News 3 spoke with Maj. Gil Slouchick with the Columbus Police Department. He feels that investigators handled the case as best as they could. He says police just simply did not have enough facts to charge Perkins with murder.

“When you’re charging people with crimes, there are certain elements that have to be there,” Maj. Slouchick said. “And if you don’t have those elements, then you can’t charge them with that crime.”

Stevenson says she will burst into tears at times when thinking about her girls missing their fathers on holidays or birthdays. One year after Brown’s death, her emotions are just as fierce.

“He needs to be taken away from his family if my daughter can’t see her dad,” Stevenson said. “You’re supposed to forgive and I don’t.”

The first year without “daddy” proved difficult for Brown’s family. But though the girls will go without a father for the rest of their lives, Beth Jones says Marquis Brown still lives on through his daughters.

“Because we get to experience him through them,” Jones said. “They wake up and seem to do everything like Marquis did. They’re spitting images of him.”

District Attorney Julia Slater is currently handling the case. News 3 called her office, but they never returned our phone call as to when Perkins’ next court date would come. News 3 also called Outlaw’s Saloon to see whether Perkins was still employed or if they have made any changes in addressing similar situations. They also did not return our calls.