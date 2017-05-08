Defense asks judge to strike rival biker gang member’s testimony in 4th Quarter Sports Bar Murder Trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — More testimony is revealing clues about what led to a Columbus man’s murder in October 2015. This is the second week of testimony in the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill Murder Trial.

As News 3 has reported, Demark Ponder, Daginald Wheeler, and James Daniel, Jr. are facing murder charges in connection with the death of Dominic Mitchell. News 3 learned that police conducted three search warrants related to Wheeler. Former Columbus Police Detective David Stokes led the murder investigation. He took the stand again, showing surveillance video of Daniel, 36, and Wheeler, 53, at a gas station before the shooting.

He says they were wearing Outcast gang biker clothes. Stokes says the two were not wearing the same clothes when he saw them later that night.

“That just furthered our understanding and solidified our position that Mr. Wheeler was a member with them,” Stokes said.

Det. Stokes says Police conducted search warrants at Wheeler’s home, his Columbus auto business, and the Outcast clubhouse. They found items and a rule book relating to the Outcasts at his home. Friday, Stokes said the Bikers approached the sports bar in a tactical manner. But the defense questioned Stokes’ judgement because he had no military background to support those claims.

Rival motorcycle gang member Gregory Fleming of the Strikers club also testified on what he saw the night of the gang-related biker brawl. But this latest testimony could be at risk. The implication of Columbus Police officers participating in the Outcasts has the defense wanting to strike Fleming’s testimony.

Fleming took the witness stand, recalling what he calls a chaotic night of anarchy. He says the Outcasts came to the 4th Quarter Sports Bar and Grill. But before their visit, Fleming claims the Outcasts called ahead of time, threatening the Strikers. A brawl and gun fight soon started inside the bar and spilled outside.

“Just about everyone in the club was fighting somebody, and they were fighting the wrong people,” Fleming said. “Because half of the people there wasn’t even with a motorcycle club. They were just members of family coming out and showing support.”

Fleming says at one point, he was fighting with Wheeler. Fleming also shot down the theory that Ponder, 48, shot Mitchell, 33, in self-defense.

“Didn’t nobody in our party have weapons,” Fleming said. “If they had any they were in the car.”

Fleming adds there were a couple of Columbus Police officers in the Outcast Bike Club. But none were at the sports bar that night. The defense asked Fleming to identify the police officers. However, Fleming hesitated and refused, citing safety concerns. The defense then motioned for Fleming’s testimony to become null and void. The judge said he would consider the motion and have a response when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.