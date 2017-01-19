Deputies discover human remains in Lee County

AUBURN, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating human remains found in a trash bag Wednesday afternoon.

A press release says a construction worker called law enforcement after he found a suspicious trash bag floating in the creek under a bridge in the 6000 Block of Lee Road 159. Deputies responding to the scene confirm there was a human leg inside the bag.

Lee County investigators say the rest of the victim’s body has not been found, but suspect that foul play was involved.

“It doesn’t appear that this appendage has been on site for an extended period of time,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says. “In other words, if there is an individual out there that thinks that it may be a loved one missing a year or two years ago or something like that, that does not appear to be the case. It appears to be much more recent in regards to the condition of the appendage that we discovered.”

The release also says the Macon County Sheriff’s Office will join the investigation since the remains were found close to the Macon county line.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says his office received a missing person’s report this past Friday of a man missing since Jan. 6. They say there is a possibility that the man could be 32-year-old Kenneth McKency who was last seen in the Brownsville community, which is near the site the leg was found.

“If we had found this in Montgomery or anywhere, we would still be searching because we are diligently searching for this young man,” Sheriff Brunson says. “Any possibility, we are trying to find this young man. We are hoping for a safe return, and hopefully, this is not that young man. He has loved ones at home waiting on him to return, and we want to help them find him.”

The recovered leg will now be sent to the Alabama Medical Examiner’s office for additional evidence collection and attempts at identification.

If you have any information about this case please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.