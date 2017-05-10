Expert witnesses testify on guns and gangs in 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The prosecution in the 4th Quarter Sports Murder Trial is relying on expert witnesses on both guns and gangs. As News 3 has reported, 48-year-old Demark Ponder, 53-year-old Daginald Wheeler, and 36-year-old James Daniel, Jr. are accused of murder in a deadly brawl at the sports bar. Thirty-three-year-old Dominic Mitchell died in the shootout.

The prosecution first called Catherine Jordan with the GBI to the stand Wednesday. She testified on various shell casings found at the sports bar after a bike gang-related brawl.

Jordan says evidence on the scene reveals members of both the Outcasts and Strikers motorcycle clubs used at least five firearms during the shootout. Jordan also examined the bullet that ended Dominic Mitchell’s life. She says it belonged to a 9mm pistol, similar to the gun belonging to Ponder.

“This photograph is of evidence 121,” Jordan presented during her testimony. “It was found to have fired the autopsy bullet from Dominic Mitchell. It was also found to have fired one 9mm bullet at the crime scene, and then two cartridge cases from the crime scene.”

Aubrey Lyda followed Jordan on the witness stand. The gang investigator with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office considers the Outcasts, and any subsets of the motorcycle club, to have violent tendencies.

He says the Striker club does not necessarily fall into either violent biker gangs or benign riding groups.

“You have to maintain weapons when you’re part of a gang, whether it’s street gangs or motorcycles,” Lyda says. “You’re going to have rivalries. There’s going to be violence. You have to have weapons to protect yourself. You have to have weapons to assault people. They’re also symbols of status within the gang culture.”

Lyda pointed to different symbols associated with the Outcasts motorcycle club. The prosecution showed a look inside the local Outcasts clubhouse in Columbus. The defense says all clubs have certain protocol and symbols that bind them together. Lyda then analyzed video from the deadly bar brawl between the two biker clubs.