Former Marion County election supervisor accused of molestation

MARION COUNTY, Ga. — Disturbing charges of child molestation and abuse, inside a suspected cult, force a longtime election supervisor to resign.

Investigators tell News 3 the abuse allegedly happened at Anthony Dixon’s Marion County compound, where his website states he is a minister.

Dixon calls it the Good News Ministry and describes himself as a minister, election official, and a motivational speaker. But investigators say he’s a child molester, abuser and cult leader.

Dixon, recently resigned as Marion County’s longtime election superintendent. He stepped down after being indicted by a grand jury in late April on multiple counts of child molestation and child abuse. His arrest comes after an eight month investigation, led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

According to local law enforcement, they believe Dixon was operating a cult on his compound in northern Marion County where he would minister, lead church services and allegedly abuse his victims. They say Dixon fathered multiple children with three women, all who lived on the property as a family. Investigators believe the abuse happened over several years at the compound.

Meanwhile, Dixon remains behind bars at the Marion County Detention Facility. A bond has not been set in the case.

Dixon’s first court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

The county registrar tells News 3 that Dixon’s resignation is effective Thursday, May 4 and that he was in good standing.

News 3 will continue to follow this story, as it develops.