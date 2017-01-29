LaGrange man charged in alleged kidnapping of estranged wife

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A LaGrange man is behind bars in Alabama, after police say they linked him to the alleged kidnapping and assault of his wife. LaGrange Police tell News 3 a woman called Troup 911 around 9 a.m. Monday from her Poplar Circle home. The woman was screaming during the call. This prompted police to investigate her alleged kidnapping by her estranged husband.

Detectives ultimately found the woman’s car by tracking her cell phone through her service provider. Her husband, identified by police as Michael Shane Scoot, was inside the car. Tallassee Police took him to jail. His wife was also in the car. Police found that she had minor injuries. She went to a local hospital, where she was treated and later released.

Scott, meanwhile, faces a number of charges, including burglary, aggravated assault, battery kidnapping and false imprisonment. All of these crimes fall under the Family Violence Act. Police are still looking for more information in this case. Anyone with details should call LPD at 706-883-2603.