Man in custody after alleged stabbing at Columbus Starbucks

COLUMBUS, Ga — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman at the Starbucks on Manchester Expressway Thursday morning.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Hannibal Chambers.

News 3’s Ken Martin says an ambulance was just leaving the scene when he arrived at about 11:45 a.m. Police tell News 3 the suspect is in custody.

At this time, the Starbucks is closed while officers investigate.

The victim, whose name will not be released at this time, is currently at a local hospital.This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.