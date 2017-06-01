Mayor responds to former Columbus Police officer’s resignation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is responding to the resignation of a former Columbus Police officer. Allan Brown is no longer on the force, despite a Russell County grand jury clearing his name earlier in the month. Brown fell at the center of a state investigation involving a high-speed chase in November 2016.

Police say Brown was chasing a stolen car with three teenagers inside. They say the driver of the car, 17-year-old Christian Redwine, eventually crashed in Phenix City, and then he was shot and killed by the officer. Brown was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the state investigation.

The grand jury cleared Brown of any wrongdoing, however, the former officer decided to hand in his badge after five years on the force. Mayor Tomlinson says no officer wants to face a tough decision like the one Brown had to make.

“I know this is stressful on any officer when something like this occurs,” Mayor Tomlinson said. “Having to go through the court process is something I think every officer certainly fears having to go through that type of scrutiny when they feel they’re just simply performing their duty.”

The city of Columbus tells News 3 Brown officially submitted his resignation May 25. The city’s human resources director says Brown made the personal decision with help from his family. His last day with the Columbus Police Department was May 26.

Mayor Tomlinson added cases like Brown’s make it hard for the Columbus Police Department to recruit new officers. She says many officers expect to serve their community when they wear the badge. But often times, the new recruits don’t account for the pressure of public and legal scrutiny that could come with the uniform.

The Mayor says the Columbus Police Department is still conducting their own internal investigation into the November high-speed chase and Brown’s use of deadly force. She says police will probably use his case as an example to help train other officers on how to respond to similar situations.