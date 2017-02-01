Month-long manhunt for serial burglar continues

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – A month-long manhunt for a burglar has multiple law enforcement agencies scratching their heads for answers. Police say the last reported burglary directly linked to the suspect happened nine days ago.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley tells News 3 he believes the elusive burglar is no longer hanging around the Callaway Woods and Whitesville Rd. area, where he initially started his burglary spree. Rather, he’s stepped into North Columbus, making law enforcement’s search a little more difficult.

Maj. Gil Slouchick with Columbus Police says they’ve linked the burglar to several cases in Harris County, Columbus, and even Russell County. However, it has been nine days since the last burglary directly linked to the bandit. Sheriff Jolley says the burglar tends to break into house windows.

“We’re going to work on it until we catch him,” Sheriff Jolley told News 3. “We’re not going to quit.”

Maj. Slouchick urges people to say something if they see something out of the ordinary in their neighborhoods.

“It doesn’t cost anything for us to come and check things out,” Maj. Slouchick said. “If they’re doing something they’re supposed to be doing that’s not a problem. But you may be saving your neighbor a lot of heartache and help put someone in jail.”

He advises people to invest in a security and surveillance system. He adds that people should document serial numbers or other information if they want to get their stolen items back.

Sheriff Jolley says most of these burglaries happen during the day. Despite military assistance and multiple agencies searching for the burglar, it’s the public that will need to step and call 911 if needed.