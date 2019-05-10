OPD searching for two women who are accused of using a stolen credit card

Opelika police need your help finding two suspects who police say left a store with merchandise that was purchased with a stolen credit card.

Police say the incident happened back on May 5, 2019 at the Game Stop in the 3000 block of Pepperell Parkway.

The first female is wearing a dark blue shirt with muliple gold chains on. She is approximately 5’4” tall and 140 pounds. She has a low haircut and also has multiple tattoos on both of her arms.

The second female was wearing a white and blue striped tank top with blue and white pajama pants. She is approximately 5’7’ tall and 175 pounds. The second female has multiple tattoos on her right arm and also on her chest and neck.

The two women also made two other fruadulent purchases at Wal-Mart and Advanced Auto Parts on Pepperell Parkway.

They were last seen getting into a smaller blue in color SUV in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Anyone recognizing the supects or having information on these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may wish to remain anonymous.