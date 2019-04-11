OPD seeks Marathon armed robbery suspect

Opelika police are searching for a robbery suspect.

According to a release, Opelika police say on April 6, 2019 around 2:15 a.m. the department received a 911 call reporting a Robbery at 280 Marathon, 1100 Columbus Parkway.

Police say, the suspect entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male. He is about 6’00” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black boonie hat and all black clothing. His face was covered with a black bandana.

If you may recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.