People at Columbus park on high alert after reported rape

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A reported rape at a popular Columbus park has police still searching for the attacker and some folks on edge. Investigators say a woman told them she was raped by an acquaintance Sunday at Weracoba Park at Lakebottom. The park is located off Cherokee Ave. in Midtown Columbus.

A reported rape at Weracoba Park at Lakebottom has police hunting for a suspect and park goers on high alert.

Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick says the targeted rape happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in one of the bathrooms at Weracoba Park. He says police may make an arrest in the case.

He also advises people at the park not to be concerned, because police consider the case an isolated incident involving to acquaintances. Maj. Slouchick does not expect security to increase around the park because of Sunday’s reported rape. He commends the public for becoming more accountable when it comes to reporting rape cases.

“The reports of sexual assaults, I think we’re doing a lot better job and the public is doing a lot better job of educating,” Maj. Slouchick explains. “And the people are coming forward now and not being a quiet victim anymore.”

Maj. Slouchick says people should always be aware of their surroundings. He adds there has not been a noticeable spike in incidents at the park.

Police urge people to take extra precaution whenever they come to the park. Residents might want to bring a buddy or carry a flashlight or any other items they feel might make them safer. Police also advise people to call 911 if they are ever in a compromising situation. Rape victims or anyone in contact with victims should also reach out to the Columbus Rape Crisis Center at 706-571-6010.