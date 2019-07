The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case of alleged use of force at a south Georgia Police Department. According to a GBI news release the Baxley Police Department in Appling County requested help from the GBI in investigating the case.

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Lt. John Jones responded to a call in reference to an assault at a Baxley business. Jones took a 16-year-old male into custody following the call. The teen was taken to the Appling County Jail in connection to assault charges following the incident at the business. When Jones attempted to remove the teen from his police cruiser, the teen was non-compliant. According to the GBI press release, once the teen, whose hands were handcuffed in front of him, was in control, Jones struck the teen several times and then choked him until he was unconscious.