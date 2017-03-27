Phenix City teen accused of hitting, killing local father pleads guilty

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — An 18-year-old boy pleads guilty to manslaughter Monday in the trial for a local father hit and killed by a car back in 2015.

A reporter inside the courtroom says Joshua Gorman now faces 36 months guaranteed in state penitentiary and 60 months supervised probation after sentencing.

“We have been discussing this a couple of weeks actually with defense counsel and with family members of Nathan Wombles,” Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis says. “It was after long thought and discussion with the family that we concluded that we would make this offer. The defendant agreed and entered the plea of guilty.”

Davis goes onto add, “It’s been a long wait for justice for Nathan Wombles, and I think Nathan got a measure of justice today.”

Phenix City police say the victim, husband and father Nathan Wombles, was walking on Bonanza Drive the night of April 26, 2015 when he was hit by Gorman’s Jeep Wrangler. Widow Jessica Wombles says the couple’s four-year-old son saw his father get run over.

Jessica says ever since the incident happened, the DA’s office kept them in the loop. She adds they know all of the facts, details, evidence and lack of evidence. She says unfortunately there were things that did not happen, but the DA’s office did a tremendous job with what they had to work with.

However, the family would have wanted more.

“Three years and sixty months probation, it’s not enough,” Jessica Wombles says. “It’s not really justice. It doesn’t really bring a whole lot of peace, but it’s what we could do.”

Although Gorman was 16-year-old at the time of the crash, he was tried as an adult.

In court, Gorman and his father offered their sincere apologies and condolences to the Wombles family. Jessica says she and the rest of the family have been waiting for that apology, and it was good to hear.