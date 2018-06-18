Police clean up meth house in Columbus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit has completed its clean up of a vacant home which was being used to store supplies for cooking methamphetamine.

According to the Special Operations Unit's Facebook page, the clean-up operation took place at a house in the 1300 block of 18th Street. Police say the vacant house was used as a dumping ground for drug cooking supplies.

Dressed in hazmat suits, the team removed dangerous materials from the house. The special operations unit says this type of situation is especially dangerous and could even be deadly for a child.

The special operations officers were treated by Fire and EMS following the clean up.