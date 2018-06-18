Police clean up meth house in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit has completed its clean up of a vacant home which was being used to store supplies for cooking methamphetamine.
According to the Special Operations Unit's Facebook page, the clean-up operation took place at a house in the 1300 block of 18th Street. Police say the vacant house was used as a dumping ground for drug cooking supplies.
Dressed in hazmat suits, the team removed dangerous materials from the house. The special operations unit says this type of situation is especially dangerous and could even be deadly for a child.
The special operations officers were treated by Fire and EMS following the clean up.
Georgia News
-
Atlanta police set up hotline for 'child murders' case
Officials have set up a central hotline for anyone with information about the "Atlanta Child Murders" cases.Read More »
-
Georgia county seeks to stop suicides on coastal bridge
A community in coastal Georgia is asking state officials to help stop people from jumping to their deaths from a towering suspension bridge.Read More »
-
Georgia's legislative session nears end
Georgia's legislative session is almost over. Friday was legislative day 35 of 40.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Memorial bench carved for Smiths Station tornado victims
During the town workshop, a special memorial gift was presented. A man took some wood from a destroyed home in Smiths Station and made a bench in memory of the March 3rd storm.Read More »
-
Smiths Station holds town workshop to provide resources for storm victims
Lee County officials held a town workshop for storm victims at Smiths Station Baptist Church Monday night.Read More »
-
My God is awesome!!! Family survives Alabama tornado by hiding in Grandma's prayer closet
A devastating storm tore through parts of Alabama earlier this month. 23 people died when a tornado hit the community.Read More »